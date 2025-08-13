'Really upset' Prince Harry reacts to Netflix deal

Prince Harry, who is currently ‘really upset’ on African charity row, has seemingly reacted to Meghan Markle and streaming giant Netflix deal.

According to media reports, the duke has been left "wounded" amid his bitter row over Sentebale charity.

The source claims Harry is “really upset” over the whole saga.

The insider said, “He put his blood, sweat and tears and a huge amount of his own personal finances into [Sentebale] over 20 years.”

Amid this, there were also reports the only Meghan quoted in the new Netflix deal announcement raised plenty of eyebrows.

But the source close to Meghan and Harry has confirmed to news.com.au that Harry is “definitely still involved”.

“Harry is definitely still involved in the production side of [Archewell]. He’ll continue to be involved into the future,” the source said.

The spy continued, “Last week was a really difficult week with all the Sentebale stuff, but he’s moving on. He’s really excited about what potentially he could do in Lesotho and Botswana, he’s excited about the new deal on Netflix, he’s looking forward to the future and what’s coming down the line.”