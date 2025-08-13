Meghan Markle leaves Prince Harry to fight his own battles in shock move

Meghan Markle stays silent as Prince Harry faces charity storm alone

Meghan Markle has seemingly left her husband Prince Harry to deal with his own problems as she shows no public support for the Duke amid his row with Sentebale.

The Duchess of Sussex’s silence over Harry’s ongoing dispute has raised questions about her support for him, according to royal expert Dr. Tessa Dunlop.

She noted while speaking with The Mirror that while Meghan recently expressed pride in their new multi-year Netflix deal, she said nothing about Harry’s departure from the charity he founded following a bitter boardroom clash with chairwoman Dr. Sophie Chandauka.

"Now that Meghan and Harry have signed a new Netflix deal (‘looser’ and apparently less lucrative than the previous $78m one but a deal nonetheless), might the Duchess find her voice?” the expert asked.

She added, "Not the one she volubly uses to hawk As Ever wares (in conjunction with Netflix) but rather the voice Meghan famously re-found after leaving the Royal Family, the one that talked her truth to royal power and surely could talk her truth to the Sentebale fiasco?

"No, really, why hasn’t Meghan come out batting for Prince Harry in his latest round of verbal fisty-cuffs concerning his former African charity?

“After all, the Duke has consistently spoken out in support of his wife, establishing the precedent early on and against the wishes of his family when he condemned Britain’s media coverage and insisted he had never before witnessed such a ‘degree of pressure, scrutiny and harassment’ from the press.”

Before concluding, the expert noted, "As it currently stands, Harry cuts a lonely figure.”