Zoe Kravitz recalls terrifying incident at Taylor Swift's house

Photo: Here's why Zoe Kravitz would never vist Taylor Swift's house again

Zoë Kravitz might think twice before visiting Taylor Swift’s house again.

According to PEOPLE Magazine, the 36-year-old actress recounted a wild story on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

During the appearance, she revealed that Swift had graciously offered her and her mom, Lisa Bonet, a place to stay during the Los Angeles fires, which led to a bathroom mishap involving Bonet’s pet snake, Orpheus.

“My mom has a pet snake and so she came over with the snake,” Kravitz explained, adding, “We ended up having to stay there for maybe about two weeks.”

For those unversed, Kravitz and Swift have been close friends since spending time together in London during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She described Swift’s 1930s home as “very beautiful… something you want to preserve and take care of” and said she wanted to be a model houseguest.

However on the last day, as Kravitz was packing for work, her mom called with a problem.

“She goes … ‘I'm in a little bit of a pickle, can you come upstairs?’ … She’s in the bathroom, crouched in the corner … ‘so I was washing my face and I had Orpheus and I just put her down for a second, closed the door and she found this little hole in the corner,’" Kravitz recalled.

The snake had reportedly slithered into a small hole near a built-in banquette with drawers.

“I get down on the ground, I take the drawers out … as this is happening, the snake is getting further and further [away] … I was panicking so much,” she said.

Kravitz called the house manager, who brought a crowbar to “tear apart” the banquette in an attempt to catch Orpheus.

“We're ripping up the tile, we're scratching the walls … [We] completely destroyed Taylor's bathroom,” she admitted.

The actress said she offered to pay for the damage and tried to keep Swift from knowing “until it’s fixed.”

She added before concluding, “I remember calling her and saying, ‘Hey … I wanted to talk to you about something,’ and she was like, ‘Is it the fact that you almost lost a snake in the house and destroyed my bathroom?’ ”