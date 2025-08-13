Leonardo DiCaprio recalls turning down iconic role

Leonardo DiCaprio admits rejecting major role

Leonardo DiCaprio just opened up about the film he regrets turning down.

In the span of over three decades, the iconic actor has starred in some of the most famous movies of all time.

However, now, DiCaprio, has revealed that he rejected the opportunity to star in Boogie Nights, the 1997 Paul Thomas Anderson drama based on the p**n industry.

This decision, in the end, had the Oscar-winning star free to star in the blockbuster movie, Titanic, a project also responsible for shooting DiCaprio to stardom.

In a conversation for Esquire profile, when asked if the Inception talent had “any regrets,” he answered, “I’ll say it even though you’re here: my biggest regret is not doing Boogie Nights. It was a profound movie of my generation.”

DiCaprio continued: “When I finally got to see that movie, I just thought it was a masterpiece. It’s ironic that you’re the person asking that question, but it’s true.”

The Shutter Island star was the director's long rumored first choice for the role of the rising p**n star, Dirk Diggler, who was played by Mark Wahlberg in the end.

Anderson’s career skyrocketed with Boogie Nights, which revolves around the Golden Age of p**n of the 1970s, after he made his directorial debut with Hard Eight in 1996.

Meanwhile, Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the most decorated actors in the Hollywood industry and won his first Oscar for his role in 2016’s The Revenant and was nominated a total of six times for films including Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019), The Aviator (2004) and the 1993 film What's Eating Gilbert Grape?, which he starred in when he was 19.