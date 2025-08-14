 
Geo News

Prince Harry is 'hostage' to Meghan Markle 'entertainment world'

Prince Harry is dependent on Meghan Markle amid new Netflix deal

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

August 14, 2025

Prince Harry is hostage to Meghan Markle entertainment world
Prince Harry is 'hostage' to Meghan Markle 'entertainment world'

Prince Harry would be at the mercy of his wife, Meghan Markle, as their Netflix deal renews.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have extended their contract with the streaming giant, are working individually over their entertainment and content bits.

Prince Harry is hostage to Meghan Markle entertainment world

However, Royal expert Esther Krakue tells The Sun: "Harry is in the attic, he's a hostage, and thankfully he chewed through his leash just in time to make an appearance in the season two trailer," she told The Sun's royal editor Matt Wilkinson.

"But he is nowhere to be seen. Yes, obviously, he's dealing with the fallout from his charity and trying to find his own thing.

"But the man is lost. I mean, he's really trying to find his feet.

"He has a kind of brown Midas touch, which I'm sure the viewers can infer what I mean by that.

"And really, this creative side of this endeavor has really been Meghan's push,” she noted.

Meghan Markle silences haters with major move
Meghan Markle silences haters with major move
Buckingham Palace shares Princess Anne's royal firsts
Buckingham Palace shares Princess Anne's royal firsts
Prince Harry cuts a ‘lonely figure' amid war with charity video
Prince Harry cuts a ‘lonely figure' amid war with charity
Meghan Markle, Harry 'over the moon' after major announcement
Meghan Markle, Harry 'over the moon' after major announcement
Royal fans react to Prince Andrew's remarks about Kate Middleton
Royal fans react to Prince Andrew's remarks about Kate Middleton
Meghan Markle's Netflix trailer ignites fierce clash
Meghan Markle's Netflix trailer ignites fierce clash
Meghan Markle leaves Prince Harry to fight his own battles in shock move
Meghan Markle leaves Prince Harry to fight his own battles in shock move
'Really upset' Prince Harry reacts to Netflix deal
'Really upset' Prince Harry reacts to Netflix deal