Prince Harry is 'hostage' to Meghan Markle 'entertainment world'

Prince Harry would be at the mercy of his wife, Meghan Markle, as their Netflix deal renews.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have extended their contract with the streaming giant, are working individually over their entertainment and content bits.

However, Royal expert Esther Krakue tells The Sun: "Harry is in the attic, he's a hostage, and thankfully he chewed through his leash just in time to make an appearance in the season two trailer," she told The Sun's royal editor Matt Wilkinson.

"But he is nowhere to be seen. Yes, obviously, he's dealing with the fallout from his charity and trying to find his own thing.

"But the man is lost. I mean, he's really trying to find his feet.

"He has a kind of brown Midas touch, which I'm sure the viewers can infer what I mean by that.

"And really, this creative side of this endeavor has really been Meghan's push,” she noted.