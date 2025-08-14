Kanye West's unseen moments captured on camera

New documentary uncovers Kanye West's life

In the past six years, Kanye West's life has radically changed. Now, it's all filmed in the documentary In Whose Name?, which will be rolled out in AMSI Entertainment with AMC, Regal, and Cinemark partnerships.



Nico Ballesteros, a young aspiring director, had been a fly on the wall in Ye's life since 2018, recording over 3,000 hours of footage, which will give a glimpse into the Grammy winner's mental health issues, marriage woes with Kim Kardashian, and tanking of business deals over his anti-Semitic controversies.

In the opening of the trailer, Kanye says, “I’m off my meds for five months now,” adding, “I would rather be dead than be on medication.”

In reply, the teary SKIMS founder says, “Your personality was not like this a few years ago!”

In Whose Name?'s producer Simran A. Singh shares, "This film presents a raw and often unsettling portrait, without commentary or conclusion, leaving viewers to interpret the events for themselves."

"Nico was living alongside Ye, camera in hand, not fully knowing what he was capturing or where it would lead and that’s exactly what makes the footage so powerful.”

“What began as silent observation evolved into a profound journey of artistic and personal growth. Immersed in Ye’s world of extremes, he bore witness to brilliance and breakdowns, triumphs and turmoil," the logline said.

"But also observed the paranoia and intensity that increasingly shaped Ye’s world. In the end, Ballesteros captured not just a portrait of Ye, but a reflection of the human condition in all its contradictions," the synopsis read.

Kanye's In Whose Name? will be released on Sept 19.