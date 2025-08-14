Meghan Markle, Prince Harry cry for 'relevance' amid Netflix 'mega deal'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are using their Netflix deal renewal for a variety of benefits.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who announced that they have extended their contract with the streaming giant, are using strategy to obtain a reset to their image.

PR expert, Mayah Riaz, told the Mirror: "This deal for Harry and Meghan signals a strategic reset rather than a retreat. While some might frame it as a "climbdown" from their initial mega-deal, I see it as a calculated move to recalibrate their brand narrative.

"Their first Netflix contract was all about shock factor and global curiosity, but now, the focus appears to be sustainability and relevance."

The expert added: "If the reported figures are accurate (rumoured to be worth around $100m), this new deal is likely smaller than their previous multi-million-dollar agreement. But this isn’t necessarily a downgrade as it could reflect a shift towards more targeted projects, lower risk for Netflix, and potentially give more creative control for Harry and Meghan."