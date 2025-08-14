Meghan Markle receives flak over 'bully' Chrissy Teigen on Netflix show

Meghan Markle has upset Royal fans over her new Netflix trailer.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is set to release the second season of 'With Love, Meghan,' has featured Chrissy Teigen in one of her episodes, making fans upset.

Teigen, who has been formerly accused of bullying, is dragged down in the comments.

“Netflix releases the trailer for Meghan Markle’s Second Season ‘With Love, Meghan’ to air on August 26th. My take away, no celebrities except bully Chrissy Tiegen [sic]! No Serena, Oprah, Beyonce or even Astronaut Gayle King,” claimed one user on X.

“Meghan Markle and @Netflix in MAJOR PROBLEM WITH CHRISSY TEIGEN and Teigen’s #cyberbullying, causing a child to want to leave her body,” another person tweeted.

In 2011, Teigen tweeted that it was her “dream” for then-teen Courtney Stodden to take a “dirt nap.”

“Meghan Markle hanging out with Chrissy Teigen makes absolute sense to me,

“How can Meghan Markle associate with Chrissy Teigan [sic], a self confessed online bully and troll when she purports to support the Parents Network who are campaigning against this very thing?” said a fourth netizen.