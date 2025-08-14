Leonardo DiCaprio reveals his one film he can't stop watching

Leonardo DiCaprio names the movie that holds a ‘special moment’ for him

Leonardo DiCaprio named his one movie close to his heart, and it's not what fans could guess.

The Hollywood heartthrob dished in a recent chat on the Esquire magazine cover story that he “rarely” watches his work, but The Aviator holds a special spot.

The Oscar-winning actor reasoned that the Martin Scorsese-directed film was a turning point in his career.

During an interview with his new film, One Battle After Another’s director Paul Thomas Anderson, DiCaprio was asked, “Do you ever watch any of your old movies?”

The Inception star replied, “I rarely watch any of my films, but if I’m being honest, there’s one that I have watched more than others. It’s The Aviator.“

He went on to say, “That’s simply because it was such a special moment to me. I had worked with Marty [Scorsese] on Gangs of New York, and I’d been toting around a book on Howard Hughes for ten years.”

Sharing more details of his 2003 epic movie, he noted, “I almost did it with Michael Mann, but there was a conflict and I ended up bringing it to Marty. I was thirty. It was the first time as an actor I got to feel implicitly part of the production, rather than just an actor hired to play a role.”

DiCaprio explained how the film impacted him in more ways than an actor, “I felt responsible in a whole new way. I’ve always felt proud and connected to that film as such a key part of my growing up in this industry and taking on the role of a real collaborator for the first time.”