David Beckham to 'confront Brooklyn face-to-face' after his latest move

David Beckham 'furious' after Brooklyn, Nicola Peltz vow renewal snub

Victoria Beckham and her husband David Beckham are deeply hurt by their eldest son Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz’s latest move.

As the feud within the Beckham family continues, Brooklyn and Nicola had their vow renewal earlier this month and while the actress and filmmaker’s family was present at the occasion, David and Victoria were notably absent.

According to a report by Closer Magazine, the beloved couple is deeply hurt after the vow renewal snub.

Insiders told the outlet that the Spice Girls alum “wasn’t even given a chance” to be there.

“Vic would have flown anywhere, worn anything, and kept quiet if it meant being there for her son – but she wasn’t even given the chance,” the tipster stated. “The event is about honouring the love and commitment they’ve built together over the years, and creating a memory that will stay with them forever.”

Moreover, the tipster noted, “Finding out Nicola’s parents and siblings were at the vow renewal crushed Victoria – especially when she found out Nicola’s mother, Claudia, was the bride’s Maid of Honour, which was a final dagger to her heart.”

On the other hand, David is said to be “furious” after Brooklyn keeps his parents completely blindsided.

“David’s absolutely furious,” the source stated.

Adding, “He’s usually the one who plays peacemaker, but this has been the final straw and he’s now on a mission to fly out to the US and confront Brooklyn face-to-face – insisting he won’t endure this private pain or public humiliation any longer.”

Notably, the insiders also shared on the Beckham feud that “to be excluded from something so symbolic solidified not only how deep-rooted this fallout has become, but that this could now be a permanent estrangement, which is her worst nightmare.”

The feud surrounding Victoria and David Beckham family stem from their eldest son and daughter-in-law Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Pletz’s wedding. The actress reportedly fell out with the fashion icon after not wearing a VB-designed dress for her big day.

Furthermore, Victoria also overshadowed her daughter-in-law with an insider stating previously, “Marc Anthony, who is a friend of the Beckhams, offered to perform as a gift at the wedding.”

“Before the song began, Marc Anthony asked Brooklyn to come to the stage, and then announced, ‘The most beautiful woman in the room tonight, come on up… Victoria Beckham!’” they added.