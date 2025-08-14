 
Geo News

'Stranger Things' actor finally explains why he left Hollywood

Dacre Montgomer opens up about his decision to quit Hollywood

By
Zaid Bin Amir
|

August 14, 2025

Dacre Montgomer reveals why he left Hollywood
Dacre Montgomer reveals why he left Hollywood

Stranger Things actor Dacre Montgomery has finally revealed why he quit Hollywood.

In a new interview with The Australian, the 30-year-old star discussed his retreat from stardom.

"I think things have changed," said Dacre, addressing the "change" that the industry has undergone over the years.

 “Traditional Hollywood stars existed because there was mystery," continued the Elvis actor. "Social media has done away with that. That’s a large part of why I dropped off the map for the last five years.”

“I’m not trying to compete with anyone else,” added the Australian star. “I’m living my truth and hopefully being able to pay the rent while I’m doing it.”

For those unversed, Dacre rose to fame in 2017 after joining Netflix's hit series' Stranger Things as Billy Hargrove, whom he played until 2022.

"I’ve given a piece of myself to every role I’ve played and that’s largely why I’ve taken time off," the actor noted. 

"Lately, there’s been a lot of personal reflection about what I want in my career. I’m trying to gain a bit more control over where and what I’m working on," he added.

David Beckham to 'confront Brooklyn face-to-face' after his latest move
David Beckham to 'confront Brooklyn face-to-face' after his latest move
Kelly Clarkson leaves fans disappointed with unexpected move
Kelly Clarkson leaves fans disappointed with unexpected move
Taylor Swift gets candid about staying off DMs and disabling comments
Taylor Swift gets candid about staying off DMs and disabling comments
Victoria Beckham torn over Brooklyn, Nicola's relentless 'attacks'
Victoria Beckham torn over Brooklyn, Nicola's relentless 'attacks'
Kid Cudi goes unfiltered after fallout with ex-collaborator Kanye West
Kid Cudi goes unfiltered after fallout with ex-collaborator Kanye West
Taylor Swift shares details of how beau Travis Kelce won her over
Taylor Swift shares details of how beau Travis Kelce won her over
Leonardo DiCaprio reveals his one film he can't stop watching
Leonardo DiCaprio reveals his one film he can't stop watching
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reveal green flags on 'New Heights' podcast
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reveal green flags on 'New Heights' podcast