'Stranger Things' actor finally explains why he left Hollywood

Dacre Montgomer reveals why he left Hollywood

Stranger Things actor Dacre Montgomery has finally revealed why he quit Hollywood.

In a new interview with The Australian, the 30-year-old star discussed his retreat from stardom.

"I think things have changed," said Dacre, addressing the "change" that the industry has undergone over the years.

“Traditional Hollywood stars existed because there was mystery," continued the Elvis actor. "Social media has done away with that. That’s a large part of why I dropped off the map for the last five years.”

“I’m not trying to compete with anyone else,” added the Australian star. “I’m living my truth and hopefully being able to pay the rent while I’m doing it.”

For those unversed, Dacre rose to fame in 2017 after joining Netflix's hit series' Stranger Things as Billy Hargrove, whom he played until 2022.

"I’ve given a piece of myself to every role I’ve played and that’s largely why I’ve taken time off," the actor noted.

"Lately, there’s been a lot of personal reflection about what I want in my career. I’m trying to gain a bit more control over where and what I’m working on," he added.