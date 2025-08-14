Prince Harry takes back seat in Netflix deal, lets Meghan take the lead

Prince Harry stepping away from spotlight to focus on causes

Prince Harry appears to be taking a step back from television work following the Sussexes’ new deal with Netflix.

Speaking with GB News, Royal expert Jennie Bond said that Harry was listed only as one of many producers on the upcoming projects with the streaming giant.

The expert said that she believes Harry has realised that producing TV shows is “not his forte” and that it may not be as easy as he once thought.

"Harry was mentioned in that only as one of many producers, quite a long way down, actually, and Meghan is also mentioned there. The rest of it is all very, very vague,” she said.

"I think he has realised that perhaps television isn't his forte, producing television programmes is really not as easy as he might have thought, and he's far better off not on the celebrity treadmill,” Bond added.

Bond said the Duke of Sussex is better suited to working on his charitable campaigns, where he can use his name to make a real difference.

"He's much better using his name for his campaigns, and I think that he is going to be going in that direction with just a little foot in the Netflix camp from time to time."