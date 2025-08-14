Prince Harry, Meghan Markle strike a win with Netflix despite smaller deal

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s latest Netflix deal seen as ‘win’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new deal with Netflix is a win for them despite the couple receiving harsh criticism and backlash.

Although the new contract pays less than the couple’s original £75 million deal from 2020, Netflix will still help cover some of their production and development costs, revealed royal expert Nick Ede.

Speaking with Newsweek, Ede said that this shows Netflix still supports the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their projects.

He added that this deal is a good step forward because it focuses on longer-term projects instead of personal stories about the Royal family.

"I see it as a win for Meghan and for Harry to have Netflix, it's still one of the biggest outputters of entertainment, still backing them in this way,” Ede began.

He added, "They're still going to have some of their office costs paid for and development costs paid for."

"We've got the second season of With Love, Meghan to come out, and we've got the Christmas special and Netflix have got the investment in the actual brand itself,” the expert continued.

"So I don't think this is a fail. It's almost a bit like a natural progression. We know there's no more room for a kiss and tell.

"That's what they did at the beginning, that's how they dangled the carrot and why Netflix bit.

"They haven't got that richness of content to talk about the Royal Family anymore so of course it's not going to be so fruitful for them anymore but it's a good outcome."