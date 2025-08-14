James Gunn hints Margot Robbie return as Harley Quinn

James Gunn break silence on Margot Robbie’s DC future

James Gunn, who serves as CEO and co-chairman of DC, has recently broken silence over Margot Robbie’s future as Harley Quinn.

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the filmmaker was asked whether Robbie reprises her role in the future.

“That will be revealed down the line,” the director responded.

While remaining tight-lipped about Quinn's future, he dished on plans for another Squid Game member Bloodsport, played by Idris Elba, for whom he is keen to bring it back in the upcoming movie.

“I definitely am always looking for a place to put Bloodsport and figuring that out,” Gunn told the outlet. “So we’ll see what happens.”

Previously, Robbie revealed that she needed the break from portraying supervillain’s character in 2021.

"It was kind of back-to-back filming Birds... and filming this, so I was kind of like, of, I need a break from Harley because she's exhausting," the Hollywood actress told the outlet. "I don't know when we're next going to see her. I'm just as intrigued as everyone else is."

For those unversed, the 32-year-old actress played Quinn’s role in three major DC’s movie including 2016’s Suicide Squad, 2020’s Bird of Prey, and 2021’s The Suicide Squad.

The Barbie actress said, "The film version of the DC universe, I actually think they're a lot like the comics. You pick up one comic and something's happening and then you pick up the next comic and maybe that character's not alive.

"Maybe that character's not with that person, maybe that character looks completely different,” she said about filming comic movies.

“Each movie is its own sort of thing, and I think that works in the comic book world, and I think that works in the DC film world as well. It's not like Marvel where everything is more obviously linked in a more linear way,” Margot Robbie concluded.