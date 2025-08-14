Kim Kardashian tells Kanye West 'you personality was not like this'

Kanye West documentary 'In Whose Name?' also features Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian has told her ex-husband Kanye West that “your personality was not like this” earlier in the trailer of upcoming documentary In Whose Name?

The trailer released for the rapper’s new documentary on Wednesday, featured a conversation with Kim.

Ye is heard saying in a voiceover, “I’m off my meds for five months now.” The video then cuts to another clip and Kim can be heard saying through tears, “Your personality was not like this a few years ago.”

The trailer also included clips of Kanye with his eldest daughter North. Meanwhile, the voiceover features him angrily saying, “Never tell me I'm gonna wake up one day and have nothing.”

In one of the clips, Kim can also be heard saying, “We can talk about that later, but,” and Kanye stopping her with, “It ain’t no but!”

It is worth mentioning that Ye and Kim Kardashian, who married in 2014 and split in 2021, with their divorce finalized in 2022, also share four children together: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

Meanwhile, Kanye West’s upcoming documentary is to be released on 19th September.

Moreover, Deadline reported that the documentary In Whose Name? features clips filmed over six years by director Nico Ballesteros.