Dua Lipa recreates childhood photo with sister Rina

Dua Lipa shares adorable childhood photo with sister Rina

Dua Lipa took fans down the memory lane with her latest throwback photo.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Dua posted a sweet childhood photo with her sister Rina Lipa.

Dua Lipa has two siblings: a sister Rina and a brother Gjin

The picture showed Dua and Rina sitting back-to-back looking at the camera.

The adorable sisters now recreated the childhood photo as the Training Season crooner posted the photo in the next slide, showing the songstress and Rina, all grown-ups, sitting back-to-back and looking at the camera.

While not adding any caption, Dua simply tagged her sister Rina Lipa in the photo.

It is worth mentioning that besides Rina, the songstress also has a brother Gjin Lipa.

This comes ahead of the Levitating singer’s 30th birthday celebration. Dua Lipa is currently enjoying a tropical getaway with her friends, including her fiance Callum Turner.

The Grammy-winning artist and Callum first sparked dating rumours in January 2024 and they confirmed their engagement in June 2025.

Sharing a carousel of photos from the getaway, Dua wrote in the caption, “early birthday celebrations on my favourite island with my favourite people wearing the most gorgeous dress Simon made for me…”

“I can't bloody wait for 30!!!!” she added.