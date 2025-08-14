Real reason behind Netflix deal with Meghan Markle, Harry exposed

A royal expert has disclosed the real reason behind streaming giant Netflix new deal with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

The Archewell Productions, Prince Harry and Meghan’s media company, has extended its creative partnership with Netflix, with a multi-year, first look deal for all its film and TV projects.

Commenting on the deal, royal expert Kinsey Schofield claims Netflix wants to be there for Meghan if her marriage with Harry were to ever fail.

“Netflix wants first dibs in what Meghan could potentially do in reaction to that,” the expert said.

When show host Jeremy Kyle questioned why Netflix would even continue anything with the royal couple, Schofield said: “I think it was to save them both from embarrassment, and Netflix doesn’t want to go to their investors and explain the $100 million return on investment failure.”

She went on saying, “There is a theory floating around that I’m confident in as well. That Netflix wants to be there for Meghan if, and we don’t hope it doesn’t, but if the marriage were to ever fail, Netflix wants first dibs in what Meghan could potentially do in reaction to that.”