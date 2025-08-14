Meghan Markle warned about Netflix's real motive behind new deal

Meghan Markle told Netflix's new deal offer based on THIS motive

Meghan Markle has been warned about Netflix’s waning interest in her brand.

Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, recently announced that the streaming giant has renewed their deal. The new deal is a multi-year first-look deal that pays per project.

Under the deal, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have announced another season of Meghan’s lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan, and its holiday special, as well as a documentary titled Masaka Kids, A Rhythm Within.

Now, celebrity chef Jameson Stocks has ripped the new deal apart and says Netflix will soon tire of Meghan’s shows and won’t know what to do with her.

"I think Netflix will get to a point where they won’t know what to do with her anymore and she might end up in an office job at Netflix headquarters," he quipped.

He continued, noting that the streamer will continue to support her cooking and lifestyle initiative, as they have already invested heavily in it. For the unversed, Netflix is also a stakeholder in Meghan’s brand, As Ever.

"She won’t stray from cooking, and Netflix along with other investors have invested heavily in her and her lifestyle brand [As Ever]," he shared.

"Netflix’s recent temporary contract extension, which is paid per show, suggests they’re starting to pull back and are less committed to her brand than they were a few years ago," he added.

"It seems to me that Netflix is placing a few more bets now, hoping to recover some of the money they’ve lost…. Netflix are a powerhouse, they can take the hit financially."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry first signed a five-year deal with Netflix after stepping down as working royals and moving to America in 2020.