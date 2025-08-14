Here's how Dua Lipa is planning Callum Turner wedding

Photo: Dua Lipa planning grand wedding with Callum Turner: Report

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are reportedly planning a “big wedding” in the United Kingdom.

As fans will be aware, recently Dua Lipa took to her Instagram account to share some insights into her early birthday celebration, as she turns 30 on August 22.

Amid these celebrations, reports about the couple's wedding resurfaced.

As per an earlier report by Life & Style magazine, Dua and Callum are really excited about their wedding.

“At this point, the plan is to have a big wedding in the U.K.,” the insider said.

“They’re absolutely mad for each other, it’s all very intense.”

However, the couple’s hectic schedules are making it difficult to set a date.

“The only problem is that it’s proving very hard to align their schedules,” the source added.

Turner is busy promoting his latest movie and starting pre-production on his next project, while Lipa is preparing for her tour, which kicks off in March and runs through the end of October.

For context, Lipa and Turner began dating in early 2024, and their relationship has been described as “intense” by those close to the pair.

“Realistically, they are going to have to wait to have the wedding until late fall or even next winter, and that may end up being too long for them to wait,” the insider said.

Despite the delays, the couple is determined to make their nuptials a reality. “A lot of their friends are predicting they’ll do something wild, like run off to Las Vegas and elope, because they just want to be married so badly,” the source revealed.