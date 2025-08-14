 
Geo News

Here's how Dua Lipa is planning Callum Turner wedding

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner confirmed their engagement back in May

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

August 14, 2025

Photo: Dua Lipa planning grand wedding with Callum Turner: Report
Photo: Dua Lipa planning grand wedding with Callum Turner: Report

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are reportedly planning a “big wedding” in the United Kingdom. 

As fans will be aware, recently Dua Lipa took to her Instagram account to share some insights into her early birthday celebration, as she turns 30 on August 22.

Amid these celebrations, reports about the couple's wedding resurfaced. 

As per an earlier report by Life & Style magazine, Dua and Callum are really excited about their wedding. 

“At this point, the plan is to have a big wedding in the U.K.,” the insider said. 

“They’re absolutely mad for each other, it’s all very intense.”

However, the couple’s hectic schedules are making it difficult to set a date. 

“The only problem is that it’s proving very hard to align their schedules,” the source added. 

Turner is busy promoting his latest movie and starting pre-production on his next project, while Lipa is preparing for her tour, which kicks off in March and runs through the end of October.

For context, Lipa and Turner began dating in early 2024, and their relationship has been described as “intense” by those close to the pair.

“Realistically, they are going to have to wait to have the wedding until late fall or even next winter, and that may end up being too long for them to wait,” the insider said.

Despite the delays, the couple is determined to make their nuptials a reality. “A lot of their friends are predicting they’ll do something wild, like run off to Las Vegas and elope, because they just want to be married so badly,” the source revealed.

Blake Lively ignores Taylor Swift
Blake Lively ignores Taylor Swift
Angelina Jolie plans ultimate revenge as Brad Pitt backs her into corner
Angelina Jolie plans ultimate revenge as Brad Pitt backs her into corner
Kylie Kelce reacts to Taylor Swift surpassing her in 'New Heights' history
Kylie Kelce reacts to Taylor Swift surpassing her in 'New Heights' history
Taylor Swift sparks frenzy with mysterious date choice for her new album release
Taylor Swift sparks frenzy with mysterious date choice for her new album release
Kelly Clarkson's late ex Brandon Blackstock was not great husband: Source
Kelly Clarkson's late ex Brandon Blackstock was not great husband: Source
Robert Plant reveals back up plan inspired by Elvis Presley
Robert Plant reveals back up plan inspired by Elvis Presley
Priscilla Presley denies new claims about daughter Lisa Marie Presley's death
Priscilla Presley denies new claims about daughter Lisa Marie Presley's death
Taylor Swift reveals what Travis Kelce made 'everyone's problem'
Taylor Swift reveals what Travis Kelce made 'everyone's problem'