 
Geo News

Meghan Markle finds herself hit with another accusation: ‘Ugly!'

Meghan Markle comes under fire for her ‘ugly’ behavior

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

August 14, 2025

Meghan Markle branded ‘ugly’ with a ‘bully’s reputation
Meghan Markle branded ‘ugly’ with a ‘bully’s reputation

Meghan Markle has just been accused of having the behavior of a bully.

Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield is the expert in question that delivered this scathing take, that too in a chat with The Sun.

In her eyes, “Meghan has a reputation for being ugly and a bully to some of her staff.”

But Ms Schofield also clarified, “I think she's doing this 'pursuit of joy, happiness, look at me dancing, having fun' as a way to change public perception about her.”

Still, “if you weren't impressed with the first season, don't expect a sudden evolution,” she reminded fans too, given this is Meghan’s attempt to allegedly “wash her reputation.”

The accusations and call-outs didn’t end there either, instead the commentator called the show ‘staged’ as well before admitting, “You're getting more of the same recipe here, and you really see that in the trailer.” And “It doesn't look like there's any real shift here - even the music is very much the same.”

Near the end Ms Shofield just summarized her thought process and added, “The first season was a critical flop but the Sussexes still have a certain morbid curiosity factor around them. People can't help but peek, even if they roll their eyes while watching.”

Kate Middleton focuses on Prince George's childhood, not royal duties
Kate Middleton focuses on Prince George's childhood, not royal duties
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive praises over smart new move
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive praises over smart new move
Psychic makes shocking predictions about Princess Anne amid rift with Prince William
Psychic makes shocking predictions about Princess Anne amid rift with Prince William
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's struggles post-Royal life exposed video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's struggles post-Royal life exposed
King's Tour Artists exhibition opens at Buckingham Palace
King's Tour Artists exhibition opens at Buckingham Palace
Prince Harry takes back seat in Netflix deal, lets Meghan take the lead video
Prince Harry takes back seat in Netflix deal, lets Meghan take the lead
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry join hands for big mission with 'heartfelt notes' video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry join hands for big mission with 'heartfelt notes'
Prince William plans modern twist for his coronation ceremony
Prince William plans modern twist for his coronation ceremony