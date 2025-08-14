Meghan Markle finds herself hit with another accusation: ‘Ugly!'

Meghan Markle branded ‘ugly’ with a ‘bully’s reputation

Meghan Markle has just been accused of having the behavior of a bully.

Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield is the expert in question that delivered this scathing take, that too in a chat with The Sun.

In her eyes, “Meghan has a reputation for being ugly and a bully to some of her staff.”

But Ms Schofield also clarified, “I think she's doing this 'pursuit of joy, happiness, look at me dancing, having fun' as a way to change public perception about her.”

Still, “if you weren't impressed with the first season, don't expect a sudden evolution,” she reminded fans too, given this is Meghan’s attempt to allegedly “wash her reputation.”

The accusations and call-outs didn’t end there either, instead the commentator called the show ‘staged’ as well before admitting, “You're getting more of the same recipe here, and you really see that in the trailer.” And “It doesn't look like there's any real shift here - even the music is very much the same.”

Near the end Ms Shofield just summarized her thought process and added, “The first season was a critical flop but the Sussexes still have a certain morbid curiosity factor around them. People can't help but peek, even if they roll their eyes while watching.”