 
Geo News

Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid and Kylie Jenner step out for girl dinner

Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid and Kylie Jenner were spotted spending dinner time together

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

August 14, 2025

Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid and Kylie Jenner have girls’ night out
Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid and Kylie Jenner have girls’ night out

Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid and Kylie Jenner just stepped out together to have fun and dinner.

The iconic modelling trio were snapped at the streets of L.A. as they held each other’s arms and flashed smiles.

All three of them appeared to be in great spirits as they dined at an Italian restaurant Cucina Alba in West Hollywood.

Hailey looked elegant in a polka dot midi dress from Dolce and Gabbana, with her hair tied up in a slicked back bun, completing the look with narrow black sunglasses as well as Chanel ladybug sandals.

Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid and Kylie Jenner step out for girl dinner

Meanwhile, Kylie turned heads with her black cutout, high waist pencil skirt dress paired with matching pumps and minimal make-up. While Bella Hadid wore a black midi dress, with pointy stilettos and a black Valentino Panthea bag.

As per PEOPLE magazine, the three enjoyed cocktails on offer at the chic eaterie, with the Kylie Cosmetics owner sharing a snap on her Instagram Stories of them toasting with what appeared to be martinis.

This came after Kylie and Hailey attended a garden party that Bella hosted for the launch of “Eternal Roots” fragrance from her perfume brand, Orabella. Kylie's sister Kendall Jenner also enjoyed the al fresco bash.

It is also pertinent to mention, Hailey Bieber’s go-to elegant, party styles appear to be polka dotted dresses as this marks the second time this week, the catwalk beauty wore this type of dress.

At Kylie Jenner’s 28th birthday party, in a carousel of images uploaded with the caption, "perfect weekend,” we could see Hailey wearing a white and red polka dotted mini dress as she celebrated her friend, recording the moments on camera. 

Blake Lively ignores Taylor Swift
Blake Lively ignores Taylor Swift
Here's how Dua Lipa is planning Callum Turner wedding
Here's how Dua Lipa is planning Callum Turner wedding
Angelina Jolie plans ultimate revenge as Brad Pitt backs her into corner
Angelina Jolie plans ultimate revenge as Brad Pitt backs her into corner
Kylie Kelce reacts to Taylor Swift surpassing her in 'New Heights' history
Kylie Kelce reacts to Taylor Swift surpassing her in 'New Heights' history
Taylor Swift sparks frenzy with mysterious date choice for her new album release
Taylor Swift sparks frenzy with mysterious date choice for her new album release
Kelly Clarkson's late ex Brandon Blackstock was not great husband: Source
Kelly Clarkson's late ex Brandon Blackstock was not great husband: Source
Robert Plant reveals back up plan inspired by Elvis Presley
Robert Plant reveals back up plan inspired by Elvis Presley
Priscilla Presley denies new claims about daughter Lisa Marie Presley's death
Priscilla Presley denies new claims about daughter Lisa Marie Presley's death