Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid and Kylie Jenner step out for girl dinner

Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid and Kylie Jenner have girls’ night out

Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid and Kylie Jenner just stepped out together to have fun and dinner.

The iconic modelling trio were snapped at the streets of L.A. as they held each other’s arms and flashed smiles.

All three of them appeared to be in great spirits as they dined at an Italian restaurant Cucina Alba in West Hollywood.

Hailey looked elegant in a polka dot midi dress from Dolce and Gabbana, with her hair tied up in a slicked back bun, completing the look with narrow black sunglasses as well as Chanel ladybug sandals.

Meanwhile, Kylie turned heads with her black cutout, high waist pencil skirt dress paired with matching pumps and minimal make-up. While Bella Hadid wore a black midi dress, with pointy stilettos and a black Valentino Panthea bag.

As per PEOPLE magazine, the three enjoyed cocktails on offer at the chic eaterie, with the Kylie Cosmetics owner sharing a snap on her Instagram Stories of them toasting with what appeared to be martinis.

This came after Kylie and Hailey attended a garden party that Bella hosted for the launch of “Eternal Roots” fragrance from her perfume brand, Orabella. Kylie's sister Kendall Jenner also enjoyed the al fresco bash.

It is also pertinent to mention, Hailey Bieber’s go-to elegant, party styles appear to be polka dotted dresses as this marks the second time this week, the catwalk beauty wore this type of dress.

At Kylie Jenner’s 28th birthday party, in a carousel of images uploaded with the caption, "perfect weekend,” we could see Hailey wearing a white and red polka dotted mini dress as she celebrated her friend, recording the moments on camera.