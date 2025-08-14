Kate Middleton's family responds to Princess's summer message

Kate Middleton's latest social media post has drawn attention including from her own family.

The Princess of Wales's younger brother, James Middleton, was among those who reacted to her Wednesday, August 13 message, commenting, “I couldn’t agree more,” followed by a heart emoji.

The 43-year-old royal shared a new installment of her “Mother Nature” series, which she began earlier this year, providing both the caption and a voiceover for a short video.

The post, signed with a “C” for Catherine, read, “Our lives flourish when we cherish the bonds of love and friendship. It has never been more important to appreciate the value of one another and of Mother Nature. Here’s to Summer.”

The accompanying footage featured bees buzzing, people gardening, children playing, and scenes of summer abundance.

In her narration, Kate reflected, “Summer is the season for abundance. Just as the flowers bloom and the fruits ripen, we too are reminded of our own potential for growth. It is the time to ignite our inner fire and explore our own creativity, passions and dreams.”

The video released on the official social media accounts of the Prince and Princess of Wales did not feature Kate, Prince William and the couple's three children.



