James Gunn pushes 'Superman Saga' towards its next leap with major development

James Gunn takes 'Superman Saga' in radical new direction with secret treatment

Areeba Sheikh
August 14, 2025

James Gunn teases huge move in 'Superman Saga'

James Gunn recently got candid and opened up about the production on the newly titled film Superman Saga.

While conversing with The Hollywood Reporter at the premiere of Peacemaker season 2, the 59-year-old American filmmaker revealed that the production on the next chapter of the Superman Saga will begin soon.

Gunn said, "I've already finished the treatment for the next story in what I'll call the Superman Saga.”

"The treatment is done – which means a very, very worked-out treatment. I'm working on that, and hopefully going into production on that not too far away from today,” he added.

Notably, up to now in the Superman Saga, David Corenswet’s Superman has appeared in his own movie in cinemas and the ending of Superman showed what was next, teasing an adventure with Milly Alcock’s Supergirl, which will be in cinemas next year.

The Guardians of the Galaxy director noted that the earlier discussion regarding a Superman sequel was really about another movie where Superman has a “major role.” This project is likely the same one that the DC boss has written a treatment for.

Before concluding, it is pertinent to mention that the next show in the DCU is Peacemaker season 2, which will be released on August 21, 2025, on HBO Max, with John Cena returning as the murderous anti-hero Christopher Smith.

