Denzel Washington gets brutally real about two Oscar wins

Denzel Washington shares surprising philosophy about award wins

Oscar winner Denzel Washington doesn’t make films to win awards.

During a new interview alongside his Highest 2 Lowest costar Jeffrey Wright, Denzel said his awards won’t do him any good on his last day alive.

The Training Day star has received a total of 10 Oscar nominations in different categories and won two: A Best Actor Oscar for Training Day in 2002 and a Best Supporting Actor for Glory in 1990.

"I don't do it for Oscars, I really don't care about that kind of stuff," Washington said on Jake's Takes. "I've been at this a long time. There's times I won and shouldn't have won...and didn't win and should've won — man gives the award, God gives the reward."

"People ask, 'Where do you keep it?' I say, 'Next to the other one,'" the 70-year-old joked. "I'm not bragging, I'm just telling you how I feel about it. On my last day, they won't do me a bit of good!"

The interviewer weighed in, saying, "I don't think God asks how many Oscars you have."

Denzel Washington added, "He might go, 'That's why I gave you an extra week.'"