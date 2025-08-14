 
Denzel Washington gets brutally real about two Oscar wins

Denzel Washington has won the Best Actor and the Best Supporting Actor Oscars

August 14, 2025

Denzel Washington shares surprising philosophy about award wins

Oscar winner Denzel Washington doesn’t make films to win awards.

During a new interview alongside his Highest 2 Lowest costar Jeffrey Wright, Denzel said his awards won’t do him any good on his last day alive.

The Training Day star has received a total of 10 Oscar nominations in different categories and won two: A Best Actor Oscar for Training Day in 2002 and a Best Supporting Actor for Glory in 1990.

"I don't do it for Oscars, I really don't care about that kind of stuff," Washington said on Jake's Takes. "I've been at this a long time. There's times I won and shouldn't have won...and didn't win and should've won — man gives the award, God gives the reward."

"People ask, 'Where do you keep it?' I say, 'Next to the other one,'" the 70-year-old joked. "I'm not bragging, I'm just telling you how I feel about it. On my last day, they won't do me a bit of good!"

The interviewer weighed in, saying, "I don't think God asks how many Oscars you have."

Denzel Washington added, "He might go, 'That's why I gave you an extra week.'"

