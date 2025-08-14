Pete Davidson admits he is not 'Glen Powell handsome'

Photo: Pete Davidson acknowledges being embarrassed about romantic life

Pete Davidson opened up about feeling uncomfortable when he was highly sexualized by the public.

This was following Pete's following his high-profile relationship with ex-fiancée Ariana Grande.

As per the newest report of Daily Mail, on the latest episode of The Breakfast Club, the 31-year-old comedian reflected on the intense attention he received during his early years on Saturday Night Live, particularly regarding his romantic life and also compared his looks to those of Glen Powell.

Davidson told Charlamagne Tha God, “I brought a lot of pop culture into the show, like I made it [a] sort of tabloidly, trendy thing unintentionally.”

“Also, I was embarrassed by it because… no one talked about any work I was doing,” he shared.

“They were just like, ‘Oh, that’s the f*** stick.’ And that hurt so much.”

He added that SNL crew members, friends, and family noticed how “sad” and “embarrassed” he was about the attention.

“No one was outrightly mean by any means,” Davidson said.

The 47-year-old was initially confused by Davidson’s discomfort, and so he asked him an query about his intimate life.

Davidson laughed and sighed, “You know, on paper, that sounds great.”

He admitted, “It’s embarrassing, ’cause, you know… It’s Hollywood. Everybody f*** everyone.”

He questioned, “Why are they focusing on me?” suggesting the viral attention came because he is “not Glen Powell handsome.”

“I’m just like this dude that tells d*** jokes and is a drug addict,” Davidson quipped, underscoring the awkwardness he felt during that period of his life after which he moved on to a new topic.