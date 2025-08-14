Sharon Stone shares explosive parenting secret after rare family moment goes viral

Sharon Stone reveals what it really took to raise her three sons right

Sharon Stone recently opened up about her secret to raising three “wonderful young men” after her sons made a rare red-carpet appearance.

For the unversed, the 67-year-old American actress, film producer, and mother to 25-year-old Roan, 20-year-old Laird, and 19-year-old Quinn attended the premiere of her forthcoming movie Nobody 2 in Los Angeles on Monday, August 11, with her sons.

Stone showed up on the Wednesday, August 13 episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers to promote Nobody 2, where she revealed how her humble roots helped her build the foundation for raising her sons.

The mother of three hails from Meadville, Pennsylvania, a place that has “no stoplights and a zipper factory”, but that small-town life paved a road for her success “with wholesome middle-American values."

"I wouldn't have survived [without the values]. I wouldn't be a sober, healthy, working mom who was able to take three adopted kids — which is just different, let's just say — and do it by myself with the help of wonderful nannies if I didn't come from grounded, moral values,” the Basic Instinct star confessed.

"My kids were off school during COVID. We all went through this. Our kids are online and then they are confused about their value systems. It's been a complicated period to raise children," Stone said.

"And then I see these pictures of them... All of us on the red carpet. I called them all last night, and we were all talking about it. And I just [told] each one of them how proud I was of them because I looked at them as individuals in that picture. Grounded, centered, handsome, organized. I was so proud of them,” the Casino star remarked.

"I said to my youngest, I said, 'You know what? We did it.' And he said, 'Mom, we're a family that weathered the storm,'" she remembered.

"We're in a place where these values are being considered incidental. They aren't,” Sharon Stone stated.

Before concluding, it is pertinent to mention that Nobody 2 is set to be released on August 15, 2025.