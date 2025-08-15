Kelly Ripa makes hilarious wardrobe joke

Kelly Ripa makes comment on wardrobe pieces with humor

Kelly Ripa just joked she wears a bra "to hold her microphone."

The 54-year-old talk show host mentioned rather jokingly that the age of her inner garment is "thousands of years" because "they don't get a big workout."

During the latest edition of Live with Kelly and Mark, she hilariously transitioned the conversation from a shoutout to her childhood friend in honor of National Left-Handers Day to bra talk.

"Bras, bras, everyone," she declared, while taking a peek at her notes. "Bras are older than you think, and I don't mean just my bra. I mean bras."

“I have no b**bs. We know that I'm flat-chested. It's not a mystery at this point. It's almost a point of pride," she said.

The All My Children star added, "Basically, I wear a bra to hold my microphone on. That is why I wear a bra, not to hold anything else, because there's nothing else there.”

"I don't care if you're offended. Shut it! That is why I wear a bra, just to put a microphone on. So, I don't ask a lot,” she confessed.

Her husband as well as co-star Mark Consuelos, joked that his bra preference is "the ones that had the little snaps at the front", and she admitted he was "very good" at removing those.

"I was so impressed. I was like 'wow' and I mean this guy knows his way around a bra,” Kelly Ripa revealed as she spilled some spicy detail of her life.