Netflix has ‘brutal' motives for Meghan Markle deal renewal

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are given a retainer deal with Netflix

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

August 15, 2025

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are tricked into signing a one way benefit deal with Netflix, says an expert.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have bagged a new deal with the streaming giant in case they have an interesting twist in their Royal lives.

Expert and journalist Esther Craichu tells The Sun: “It's a retainer in case they [Meghan and Harry] decide to accidentally do something entertaining again. 

“That's basically it. So there's no commitment. 

“They've put no money behind this. It's basically the right to first refusal.

“So if they come up with something that doesn't have to do with their whole kind of sermonising about how to save the world, then Netflix might be like, yes,” she notes.

The expert added: “I mean, to be brutally honest, what they've done is they've said, ‘unless you have some juicy tea to spill on the royal family, or you get divorced and want to give us a documentary, probably not.”

“But if they have something juicy to say about the royal family, like the king sent me a potted plant, which turned out to be poison ivy, or that ‘H my fox’ just didn't hold me the way I wanted to, and so we've had to consciously uncouple, then maybe. 

“That's basically it,” she said.

