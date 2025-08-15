Prince Andrew has ‘monkey toy' game he plays with staff

Prince Andrew’s habits have been laid bare by a Royal source.

The defamed Duke of York, who lives at The Royal Lodge, likes to play an odd game with his staff.

A Palace source told the Mail: "When he lived at Buck House he'd also hide his toy monkey in unlikely places to test whether cleaning staff would spot it...woe betide them if they didn't."

They added that Andrew’s ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, disliked the habit.

They said: "Staff at Royal Lodge still have to play Prince Andrew's game - unless Sarah is resident. She takes a dim view of it."

This comes as the Duke was recently spotted out on a stroll amid jarring new book.

Body language expert Judi James noted: "His mouth is closed but his lips aren't clamped, and his shoulders look relatively relaxed. One pic like this might not capture his current mood in its entirety but it might hint at a more philosophical and less defiant approach now."