Meghan Markle could land an ‘office job' at Netflix, mocks expert

By
Eleen Bukhari
August 15, 2025

Netflix is confused over their future with Meghan Markle, says an expert.

The streaming giant, although fed up of the Duchess of Sussex failed projects, wants to retain the former Senior Royal.

Celebrity chef Jameson Stocks says: “I think Netflix will get to a point where they won’t know what to do with her anymore and she might end up in an office job at Netflixheadquarters.”

He quipped: “She won’t stray from cooking, and Netflixalong with other investors have invested heavily in her and her lifestyle brand [As Ever].”

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

