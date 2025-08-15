Prince Harry praised for being ‘soul of the party' by media

Prince Harry is branded the media darling from his former days in the Royal Family.

The Duke of Sussex, who previously enjoyed media attention, could ‘do no wrong’ in the eyes of press.

Alisha Anderson, Queen Elizabeth II’s former press secretary, tells The Sun:"Harry was the media's darling. He was the war hero, he'd served in Afghanistan, he was a cheeky chappie. If you speak to royal correspondents who have been in the job a long time, they all absolutely loved Harry."

She added: "Compared to William, in fact. William was seen as more serious and shy but Harry was the life and soul of the party. He couldn't do a thing wrong. And certainly when I spoke to him, he was funny and intelligent."

The PR expert continued: "He was passionate about the military - the Invictus Games is clearly testament to that."