Netflix told Meghan Markle is real catch: 'Entertainment value'

Netflix is urged to play their bets on Meghan Markle

Eleen Bukhari
August 15, 2025

Netflix should have invested in Meghan Markle solely, says an expert.

The streaming giant, who has expanded their deal with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, should only have had their bets on Meghan.

Expert Esther Krakue told The Sun: "Even though she's not entertaining the way that she thinks she is. Harry just has, there's just nothing to him in terms of entertainment value." She added: "And I think this is probably why Netflix are like, yeah, let's deal with the wife."

This comes as Meghan issued an announcing statement:"We're proud to extend our partnership with Netflix and expand our work together to include the As ever brand.”

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

