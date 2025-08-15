Halle Berry reacts to ex-husband David Justice's 'not motherly' remark

Halle Berry trolls ex-husband David Justice over recent remarks

Halle Berry just served a befitting comeback to her ex-husband David Justice on Thursday for his recent statement about her.

Berry, who turned 59 on Thursday, posted some fresh photos from her tropical vacation with her boyfriend Van Hunt.

Among the photos was a snap of a card seemingly from her two children.

"Phew…! cooking, cleaning and mothering," Berry wrote in the caption, referencing her ex Justice's recent comments made during an Aug. 7 appearance on former NBA star Matt Barnes' All the Smoke podcast.

The former MLB player, who was married to Berry from 1993 to 1997, revealed on the podcast that he had envisioned a “traditional” marriage at the time with a wife who would “cook, clean” and take on a motherly role.

"My knowledge and my understanding, my wisdom around relationships just wasn't vast," he said during that podcast. "So, I'm looking at my mom — and I'm a Midwest guy. So, in my mind, I'm thinking a wife at that time should cook, clean, [be] traditional, you know?"

He continued, "Then I'm thinking, 'OK, if we have kids, is this the woman I want to have kids with and build a family with?' At that time, as a young guy — she don't cook, don't clean, don't really seem like motherly, and then we start having issues," Justice, who has been married to his wife Rebecca since 2001, said of his earlier marriage with Berry during the interview.

He added that they “probably could have made it” if he’d understood the value of therapy back then.

Following her split from Justice, she was married to Eric Benét from 2001 to 2003 and Olivier Martinez from 2013 to 2015. She welcomed daughter Nahla, 17, with ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry, and son Maceo-Robert, 11, with Martinez. Berry has been with singer-songwriter Hunt since 2020.