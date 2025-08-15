Millie Bobby Brown becomes 'beautiful' bridesmaid in family wedding

Millie Bobby Brown shares adorable photos from big sister's wedding

Millie Bobby Brown celebrated her big sister Paige’s wedding.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the Stranger Things star posted a carousel of photos from the wedding celebration.

One of the photos showed Paige and her now-husband Sam walking down the aisle hand-in-hand following their ceremony. Meanwhile another showed Millie in a stunning bridesmaid dress, carrying a baby down the aisle.

Other photos showed the Netflix star in bridesmaid duties, carrying Paige’s dress as she walked around the venue.

Notably, there was also a candid photo of Millie and her husband, Jake Bongiovi.

In the caption, Millie simply wrote, “Big sis said ‘I do.’”

Fans and followers shared their love in the comments section with one stating, "My bridesmaid is so beautiful she."

Another added, "You were simply stunning my girl."

On the other hand the wedding planner also took to her social media and posted a carousel of photos from the wedding, stating, “Still pinching myself that I got to be part of another special day for this incredible family.”

Notably, Camilla Boniek was also the one who planned Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi’s wedding ceremony.

She went on to write, “After planning @milliebobbybrown and @jakebongiovi wedding (love you guys), I was over the moon when Millie called me to step in alongside her and help with her sister Paige’s big day!!!”

“It was a weekend filled with joy, love, and the kind of happiness you can see from miles away in Paige&Sam’s eyes. My heart is so full and I’m so grateful,” Camilla concluded.