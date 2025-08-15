 
'The Batman' lead actor announces his return in new sequel

'The Batman Part II' is scheduled to be released in theaters on October 1, 2027

Zaid Bin Amir
August 15, 2025

Jeffrey Wright set to reprise role in Batman sequel
Jeffrey Wright set to reprise role in 'Batman' sequel

Jeffrey Wright has confirmed his return as Gotham City police officer James Gordon in the new sequel to The Batman.

Speaking to Den of Geek, the 59-year-old actor shared that he has not read the script yet, but he has "heard" a few things about the upcoming superhero sequel.

 “I’m liking what I’m hearing. And I have huge respect for Matt’s Gotham-building skills," confessed Jeffery.

“So I’m excited to jump in there and read what he has, which I’m sure will be rich and satisfying to play, and ideally for audiences to take in as well," he added.

For those unversed, The Batman Part II is scheduled to be released in theaters on October 1, 2027.

Along with Jeffery, Robert Pattinson is all set to reprise her role in the franchise as Bruce Wayne/Batman.

Recently, Warner Bros. Discovery confirmed that the new action sci-fi will begin filming in spring 2026.

It is pertinent to mention that The Batman was released in theatres in March 2022 and collected $772 million at the worldwide box office.

