Alicia Silverstone reveals how filming 'Clueless' left her stressed

Alicia Silverstone gets honest about her experience of 'Clueless'

Alicia Silverstone has recently opened up about how filming Clueless had impacted her life.

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the Hollywood actress candidly talked about her experience of filming the movie.

"Before Clueless, I was much more intuitive and playful and had more confidence about what I was doing,” the Batman & Robin actress began by saying.

“And I think after Clueless, for a minute I got a little stressed, “she admitted. “And made it more intellectual or something. I had about three or four years of this strange feeling.”

Meanwhile, Silverstone explained the reason behind taking breaks from acting and then stepping back to it.

"Acting is important to me, but I have taken breaks from it at times,” she noted. “And then come back to it because I loved it so much. I've figured out that you can do all the things."

Moreover, the 48-year-old actress recalled auditioning for a role of Cher Horowitz, who is obsessed with fashion, in a casual outfit.

Before concluding, she shared, “What's funny is, when I got the role for Clueless, I wore jeans. Actually, my entire auditioning process up until around the time of Clueless, I wore jeans and a green T-shirt with a little pocket on it. That's just what I wore every single day.”

For unversed, it was officially announced that Alicia Silverstone would reprise her role in the Clueless sequel.