Metal band Megadeth announces final album and farewell tour

Metal band Megadeth formed in Los Angeles in 1983 by vocalist and guitarist David Mustaine

August 15, 2025

Metal band Megadeth announces new album and tour
Megadeth is disbanding after 43 years.

The announcement came this week when the metal thrash band revealed they were releasing their upcoming 17th studio album and a 2026 tour.

"There’s so many musicians that have come to the end of their career, whether accidental or intentional," the frontman, Dave Mustaine, said in a statement.

"Most of them don’t get to go out on their own terms on top, and that’s where I’m at in my life right now. I have travelled the world and have made millions upon millions of fans and the hardest part of all of this is saying goodbye to them."

"We can’t wait for you to hear this album and see us on tour. If there was ever a perfect time for us to put out a new album, it’s now. If there was ever a perfect time to tour the world, it’s now. This is also a perfect time for us to tell you that it’s our last studio album."

The band formed in Los Angeles in 1983 by vocalist and guitarist Mustaine after his departure from Metallica, becoming one of the "big four" of American thrash metal alongside Slayer, Anthrax, and Metallica.

The group temporarily disbanded in 2002 but re-established two years later. The line-up also changed several times over the decades, with Mustaine remaining the consistent member.

The current members are bassist James LoMenzo, guitarist Teemu Mäntysaari, and drummer Dirk Verbeuren.

Their farewell tour dates are yet to be announced.

