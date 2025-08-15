Timothee Chalamet to team up with director Spike Lee for new movie?

Spike Lee expresses desire to work with Timothee Chalamet

Spike Lee has finally addressed the rumors of his feud with actor Timothee Chalamet.

During an appearance on the latest episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast, the American film director revealed that there is "no rivalry" and "no competition at all" between him and the Wonka star.

"He’s a good guy, he’s a real [Knicks] fan, he’s a great actor," Spike told the host.

Later in the interview, the Malcolm X director also expressed his interest in working with Timothee.

“We’ve talked about doing a movie together once his schedule clears up,” said the Oscar-winning movie-maker. “The next four or five years."

The 68-year-old filmmaker added that their forthcoming movie will “have nothing to do with sports."

Unfortunately, Timothee seems quite packed at the moment, as he'll be going on a press tour later this year for his upcoming comedy-drama film, Marty Supreme.

He'll also shoot the Dune: Part Three, which is scheduled to release in cinemas in December 2026.

Meanwhile, Spike is also promoting his new movie, Highest 2 Lowest. Denzel Washington and Jeffrey Wright play the lead roles in the film.