Tom Cruise declined an invitation from Donald Trump?

Tom Cruise declined major honor from Donald Trump

Tom Cruise has made a shocking move.

As reported by The Washington Post, the Mission: Impossible star declined an invite from Donald Trump.

Cruise was reached out to be among the first group of Kennedy Center Honorees, but he declined the offer due to “scheduling conflicts.”

It is worth mentioning that Trump was “very involved” in deciding the group, he said, “I would say I was about 98 percent involved. They all went through me.”

“... I had a couple of wokesters. Now, we have great people. This is very different than it used to be, very different,” he added as per the outlet.

Notably, this year's honorees include Sylvester Stallone, the band KISS, country singer George Strait, singer Gloria Gaynor, and actor Michael Crawford. The event is set to take place on December 7.

On the other hand, the actor is set to receive an honorary Oscar at the Governors Awards for his work in movies.

Moreover, Dolly Parton will also get a special humanitarian award that night, along with honors for Debbie Allen and production designer Wynn Thomas.

On the work front, Tom Cruise is known for his roles in Mission: Impossible, Top Gun, Jerry Maguire, and Born on the Fourth of July.