 
Geo News

Tom Cruise declined an invitation from Donald Trump?

Tom Cruise is set to receive an honorary Oscar

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

August 15, 2025

Tom Cruise declined major honor from Donald Trump
Tom Cruise declined major honor from Donald Trump

Tom Cruise has made a shocking move.

As reported by The Washington Post, the Mission: Impossible star declined an invite from Donald Trump.

Cruise was reached out to be among the first group of Kennedy Center Honorees, but he declined the offer due to “scheduling conflicts.”

It is worth mentioning that Trump was “very involved” in deciding the group, he said, “I would say I was about 98 percent involved. They all went through me.”

“... I had a couple of wokesters. Now, we have great people. This is very different than it used to be, very different,” he added as per the outlet.

Notably, this year's honorees include Sylvester Stallone, the band KISS, country singer George Strait, singer Gloria Gaynor, and actor Michael Crawford. The event is set to take place on December 7.

On the other hand, the actor is set to receive an honorary Oscar at the Governors Awards for his work in movies.

Moreover, Dolly Parton will also get a special humanitarian award that night, along with honors for Debbie Allen and production designer Wynn Thomas.

On the work front, Tom Cruise is known for his roles in Mission: Impossible, Top Gun, Jerry Maguire, and Born on the Fourth of July.

'The Batman' lead actor announces his return in new sequel video
'The Batman' lead actor announces his return in new sequel
Angelina Jolie to address divorce from Brad Pitt in upcoming memoir?
Angelina Jolie to address divorce from Brad Pitt in upcoming memoir?
Millie Bobby Brown becomes 'beautiful' bridesmaid in family wedding
Millie Bobby Brown becomes 'beautiful' bridesmaid in family wedding
Justin Bieber melts hearts in matching outfit with son Jack Blues
Justin Bieber melts hearts in matching outfit with son Jack Blues
Reese Witherspoon gets real about her Hollywood journey as mom of three
Reese Witherspoon gets real about her Hollywood journey as mom of three
Metal band Megadeth announces final album and farewell tour
Metal band Megadeth announces final album and farewell tour
Jeff Bezos's mother Jackie breathes her last at 78
Jeff Bezos's mother Jackie breathes her last at 78
Emma Stone discloses her red carpet regrets
Emma Stone discloses her red carpet regrets