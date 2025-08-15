Prince William, Kate Middleton snub Princess Anne amid rift rumours

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton have apparently snubbed Anne, the Princess Royal amid rumours of rift with the Prince of Wales over royal duties workload.

Princess Anne is celebrating her 75th birthday today and received sweet birthday wishes from King Charles.

Ahead of Anne’s 75th birthday, a new picture of the Princess Royal was released by Buckingham Palace.

Recently, the Times reported her frustration with Prince William's workload, particularly regarding investitures at Windsor Castle.

The insiders have claimed that the Princess Royal is ‘annoyed’ with Prince William.

Amid these ongoing rumours, Prince William and Kate Middleton seemingly snubbed the Princess Royal on her special day by not sharing birthday wishes publicly.

Till the filing of this story, Kate and William did not share any birthday wishes for Anne.

However, the future king and queen took to social media and released a joint statement to mark 80th anniversary of VJ Day.

They said on X, formerly Twitter handle, “Today, on the 80th anniversary of VJ Day, we remember the courage, sacrifice, and resilience of all who served. Today we especially think of those British and Commonwealth troops who fought in the Asia-Pacific.

“We owe an enduring debt to the generation who gave so much, and to whom we will always be grateful. Lest we forget. W & C”.



