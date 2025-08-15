Lucy Liu says late mom would dub new film 'worst piece of fiction'

 
August 15, 2025

Lucy Liu says mom would call 'Rosemead' worst piece of fiction

Lucy Liu is opening up about her upcoming film Rosemead, which is inspired by a true story and follows a family grappling with serious hardships.

Liu presented the film as she received Locarno Film Festival‘s career achievement award on Thursday.

The Kill Bill star produced the film and also played Irene, a mother Chinese-American woman cancer after losing her husband to the same disease, all the while supporting her son, who suffers from schizophrenia.

The film depicts the Chinese community’s outlook on mental health, with Irene’s friend suggesting that her son should be treated with herbs and chanting, and others who see the disorder as something shameful.

"The heartbreak is not only what happened but how it happened: knowing that there were other options, but that Irene felt there weren’t any," Liu told Variety.

The actress admitted that the Chinese community may find it hard to accept the film.

"If my mother saw this movie, she wouldn’t believe it," the Elementary star said. "She would be like: This is the worst piece of fiction."

She revealed that some parts of the film are fictional as not everything was known about the family.

"As there was not a lot that was known about this family, the script had to be pieced together," Liu said.

"In some ways, it’s a little bit of a thriller, because people know the final act and some of the details, and then the rest had to be kind of filled in, in order to understand the dynamic between Irene and her son," Lucy Liu revealed.

