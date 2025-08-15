Games Gunn stuns Hollywood with sudden 'Superman' digital release move

Games Gunn sparks uproar over abrupt digital 'Superman' release

Games Gunn recently got candid and revealed why the Superman movie has been released early on VOD.

While having a conversation with Screen Rant, the 59-year-old American filmmaker shared that they kept a short theatrical window for Superman with plans to drop it onto digital platforms a month after its cinematic debut, explaining that he initially believed Peacemaker season 2 would arrive in September.

As the Superman movie is now out on digital platforms, Gunn said, "Well, it's very complicated, but the truth is it is because of Peacemaker.”

He went on to elaborate, “I originally thought Peacemaker was going to be coming out next month. There was a lot of things that are beyond our control, so that Peacemaker is coming out now, and, at the end of the day, I wanted everyone to be able to see Superman that wanted to, even those people who couldn't get to a theater before Peacemaker. And that's really the reason for it.” (sic)

Previously, The Suicide Squad director told Games Radar that the DCU is “mostly self-contained” but still has some connected stories.

Gunn quipped, "There will be some connected stories throughout the time. In fact, Peacemaker season 2 is very connected to Superman. But it doesn't need to be that way, and I want people to be able to enjoy any specific piece of entertainment by itself."

He also noted the sophomore season of Peacemaker is momentous for the DCU future, as he described, "It's a big part, definitely Superman leads directly into Peacemaker; it should be noted that this is for adults, not for children, but Superman leads into this show and then we have the setting up of all of the rest of the DCU in this season of Peacemaker, it's incredibly important.”

It is pertinent to mention that Superman is now on a digital platform, whereas the second season of Peacemaker will be out on HBO Max on August 21, 2025.