Cher's plastic surgery obsession leaves inner circle worried

Cher's latest transformation causes tension among family and friends

Cher has sparked buzz over alleged cosmetic procedures to keep pace with her much younger boyfriend, Alexander “AE” Edwards.

According to Radar Online, pals of the 79-year-old American singer and actress are forcing her to stop getting plastic surgery before she “loses her looks forever.”

The source told the outlet, "People are wondering what Cher's done to her face. It looked unnaturally taut and unlined before, but now it's very strange.”

"Cher is no stranger to cosmetic fixes. She's been indulging for years, but it's really catching up to her. Her lips look clown-like, and she's squinting. Her skin looks pulled and stretched,” they shared.

"She keeps tinkering with herself, and having a much younger boyfriend doesn't help. She's so insecure about how she looks next to him," the insider revealed.

For the unversed, the I Got You Babe crooner has been dating the 39-year-old music producer and singer Edwards for more than 2 years, even though there is a 40-year age gap.

Notably, they broke up for a short time in early 2023 but got back together, and she has “kept him glued to her side ever since.”

"Cher doesn't seem to understand that she looks like a waxwork model next to A.E., and all her friends are talking about it,” the insider claimed.