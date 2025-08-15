Beyonce, Jay-Z look for dream home post ‘Cowboy Carter Tour'

Beyonce, Jay-Z step out to buy home

Beyonce and her rap star husband, Jay-Z are set to buy a new home.

The couple sparked rumors that they were buying a plot after they were seen visiting Oxfordshire in June and now, as per The Mirror, the iconic couple is in the middle of sealing the deal for a 58 acres farmland in Cotswolds.

A source close to the sale said: “They were in negotiation on the price, and it isn’t on the market any more, which would suggest it’s a done deal.”

The Mirror also acquired architectural drawings and described it as a “spectacular rural estate” offering “seamless indoor-outdoor living, combining timeless materials with contemporary architecture.”

The document continues: “Meticulously designed to integrate with the natural landscape, the property offers a striking architectural statement, blending contemporary style with sustainable building practices.”

With permission for a lake and woodland, the land was sold off-market with a guide price of £8.5 million, but it is not sure how much the A-list couple exactly paid.

The land is five minutes away from the village of Great Tew, close to where a host of celebrities, including David, Victoria Beckham, Simon Cowell and former US talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, call home.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z last visited the land by helicopter, earlier this summer, while she was on the road for her Cowboy Carter Tour.

An insider said at the time: “In the past week, [the couple] flew between her London gigs to view a 58-acre plot of land.”

"Located close to friends Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi, and with Simon Cowell and the Beckhams as neighbours, she felt it would be an ideal UK home for her family, away from the city when they’re in the country,” they concluded at that time.