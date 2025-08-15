'Home Alone' director Chris Columbus gives verdict on reboot

'Home Alone' director Chris Columbus shares honest opinion about reboot

Beloved holiday classic Home Alone will celebrate its 35th anniversary this November, and director Chris Columbus has made his mind known about a possible reboot.

Chris told Entertainment Tonight that a Home Alone reboot would be a disaster and argued that some things should be left alone.

"I think ‘Home Alone’ really exists as, not at this timepiece, but it was this very special moment, and you can’t really recapture that," Columbus said. "I think it’s a mistake to try to go back and recapture something we did 35 years ago. I think it should be left alone."

The first two Home Alone films starred Macaulay Culkin as Kevin McCallister, a child left home alone by his parents accidentally. He then becomes the target of kidnappers, who try and fail to kidnap him.

The 1990 movie was a box office blockbuster and grossed $476 million worldwide, while the sequel, Columbus returned for the 1992 sequel Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, which made $359 million worldwide.

Culkin became a child star through the films. He went on to star in Richie Rich, My Girl, and The Good Son in the coming years.

The actor recently talked about the career-making films, and joked that the sequel was a better film as he got paid more.

"I got paid more. I think I own 5% of the net," Culkin said about the Home Alone 2 during his appearance on Hot Ones. "And also 15% of the merchandising. So, if you buy a Talkboy I’m like yeah, I’ll take 15% of that. Thank you very much. By the way, buy a Talkboy this Christmas."