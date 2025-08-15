KISS icons accept Donald Trump's Kennedy Center Honor

KISS band receives Kennedy Center Honor from Donald Trump

KISS band just stated they are “deeply honored” to accept President Donald Trump’s Kennedy Center Honor.

The popular seventies rock band, known for iconic songs like I Was Made for Lovin’ You and Rock and Roll All Nite, were among a handful of stage, screen, and music legends selected to receive the prestigious award at this year’s ceremony, which will be hosted by Trump himself.

Other honorees also include disco icon Gloria Gaynor, Rocky star Sylvester Stallone, country singer George Strait, and British actor Michael Crawford.

“From our earliest days, KISS has embodied the American ideal that all things are possible and that hard work pays off,” KISS front man Paul Stanley told TMZ.

He continued, “The prestige of the Kennedy Center Honors cannot be overstated and I accept this on behalf of the long legacy of KISS and all of the band members who helped create our iconic band.”

Meanwhile, co-lead singer and bassist, Gene Simmons, mentioned, “KISS is the embodiment of the American dream. We are deeply honored to receive the Kennedy Center Honor.”

Founding drummer Peter Criss said, “I feel so blessed. This is the greatest honor of our career,” and KISS’s founding guitarist Ace Frehley called it “a dream come true that I never thought would materialize.”

It is pertinent to mention KISS front man, Stanley’s comments in particular, are a contrast to his previous criticism of Donald Trump.

Ahead of the 2020 election, he called out Trump’s “abhorrent” claims that if he lost the election, it was “rigged.”

“REGARDLESS of who you support, it is incendiary & abhorrent for ANY candidate to say ‘If I lose, the election is rigged,’” he posted on X, formerly Twitter, at the time, adding, “It’s an insult to those who have fought for the free, safe elections we have and dangerously implies that citizens who don’t share your views are the enemy.”