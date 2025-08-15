Kylie Kelce calls postpartum body 'absolute nightmare'

Kylie Kelce opens up about painful postpartum insecurities

Kylie Kelce has got candid about why she only embraced her postpartum after welcoming her third child.

For the unversed, the 33-year-old American podcaster welcomed her four daughters, Finnley "Finn," 4 months, Bennett, 2, Elliotte, 4, and Wyatt, 5, with husband Jason Kelce, who is Travis Kelce’s brother.

On the Thursday, August 14 episode of her podcast Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce, she hosted musician Ciara and while discussing different topics, Kylie touched on the struggles women go through embracing their postpartum bodies.

The mother of four admitted she also took some time to make peace with the fact that her body would not be the same as it was before pregnancy.

Articulating her thoughts, Kylie said, "To me, I find [postpartum bodies] jarring, and I've done it four times. Every single time getting dressed postpartum is an absolute nightmare."

"It is because you're like, 'Oh, the baby is out. I should be able to fit in my jeans again.’ And you just...you don't,” the podcast host explained.

"And I truly think when we talk about getting to a point where you can appreciate the way your body has changed, the stretch marks that you now have, it is so important to recognize that it's not that you pushed the baby out and you looked at your body and you were like, 'You know what? I still got it,’” she quipped.

Kylie went on to note that it is amazing if someone had a different and better postpartum experience but she faced the worst.

"It took me until probably after my third baby to be like, you know what? My stomach is never going to look the same. And that's okay, because the tiny humans I have created with my body...you just have to sit in this moment of gratitude,” she confessed.