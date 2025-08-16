Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet's recent relationship dynamics explained

Photo: Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet's shift focus from romance: Report

Kylie Jenner has ignited speculation about a possible split from boyfriend Timothée Chalamet after the two haven’t been seen together in 40 days.

According to Daily Mail, the couple were last spotted in early July enjoying a yacht vacation in France.

Since then, their time apart has been due to work commitments, insiders say.

“Timothée is busy making a movie and the schedule is grueling because he is in so many scenes — he is the star,” a source explained, noting that the actor needs to stay “very focused” to deliver his best performance.

It is pertinent to mention here that Chalamet is currently filming Dune: Messiah in Hungary, while Kylie remains in Los Angeles.

However, she’s reportedly offering him unwavering support.

“She helps him out as much as she can — giving him space to work and keeping her private jet on standby in case he needs to go somewhere fast,” the insider revealed.

“She’s a good girlfriend and wants him to be happy. If that means he’s overseas for a few months, she’s OK with it — she will wait.”

In addition to this, the source also claimed that Kylie “secretly jets off to see him when she can,” adding, “Of course, she misses her man and her heart hurts when he’s not near, but she makes it work.”

In the meantime, Kylie has been seen enjoying outings with friends Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber, and sister Kendall Jenner in Los Angeles.