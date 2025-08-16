Sarah Jessica Parker hints at Carrie Bradshaw's potential future

Sarah Jessica Parker leaves fans wondering about Carrie Bradshaw’s future

Sarah Jessica Parker teased that Carrie Bradshaw’s story may not be over just yet!

During a Q&A session hosted by Threads in the Hamptons on August 11, the 60-year-old actress shared her thoughts on Carrie Bradshaw’s future as And Just Like That… ends after three seasons.

Parker, who played the Sex and the City character for nearly 30 years, said she is just saying “farewell,” not “goodbye.”

“There's a distinction, right?” she told the session host Evan Ross Katz.

While she admitted it’s “incredibly hard to be definitive” about whether this is the end of Carrie forever, Parker explained why she and showrunner Michael Patrick King chose to wrap the series.

“Why would you stop doing something … that is successful in this moment?” Parker said rhetorically. “It's because of the profound affection for the job and for the show… It's the respect and the affection that we feel for the experience in totality that leads you to a decision like this.”

Gushing over the role, Parker called it “such an extraordinary job.”

“Sometimes it seems an anathema to say, ‘We're not going to do more.’ But if you love something, you know where to leave it sometimes," she noted

However, Parker hinted that she is not closing the door on playing Carrie again. She recalled never expecting the movies or revival series, but when King called about the latter, “it was so apparent to both of us that it felt right.”

“So who knows?” Parker teased.