Scott Wolf hits back at ex Kelley Wolf with shocking counter allegations

Scott Wolf breaks silence on ex-wife Kelley Wolf's 'disturbing' claims

Scott Wolf is speaking out for the first time since filing for divorce from his estranged wife, Kelley Wolf, in June.

In an exclusive chat with People, the 57-year-old actor accused ex Kelley of plotting "false, disturbing" claims amid the divorce battle.

“My continued hope is to have this most difficult chapter of our family’s lives remain as private as possible, however, the well-being of my children is at stake, and that will always be my priority," he told the outlet.

As per the text messages reviewed by the pulsiher, Kelley allegedly told Scott she planned to “make claims” such as “psychological abuse, child abuse, child endangerment, stealing with passports,” despite admitting she did not believe them to be true.

“In order to protect my kids, I am providing the text messages she sent to me where she describes this plan, so there are no questions about her intentions,” Scott declared.

Kelley reportedly explained that she was acting the way to “create more urgency to get the kids back. Or at least get back joint custody,” and that “the only way I can fight back is to produce claims that are either the same as yours or greater.”

Scott called the allegations “baseless and incredibly dangerous,” noting, “the worst part is that they are traumatic for our children.”

"I continue to ask for privacy and respect for our family, and give thanks all those who have shown their love and support," he concluded his statement.